GhIPSS Inspires e-Zwich Agents

A team from the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System (GhIPSS) is visiting all e-zwich agents to provide various support services.

The move is to ensure that the agencies continue to provide efficient services and also to grow their businesses.

GhIPSS began a new initiative to allow individual enterprises to also provide e-zwich services to complement financial institutions. Currently, over 350 of such agencies have been set up and are providing services to the public.

The decision to introduce the e-zwich agents follows a rise in the number of users of the biometric smart cards.

To ensure that the public receives the best of services from the agents, staff of GhIPSS are visiting the various outlets to interact with them, receive feedback on their operations and provide whatever support they might need.

The support services being provided include refresher training for some agencies and a complete training for agencies which have new employees.

The team from GhIPSS is also providing logistics, as well as service devices where necessary.

The move, officials at GhIPSS explained, is in line with the institution’s plan to engage constantly with their stakeholders to ensure that they deliver quality service at all times.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GhIPSS Archie Hesse, in an interview, noted that efforts were being made to promote electronic payments in Ghana which is expected to increase patronage for e-zwich and other electronic payment options.

This trend of development, he explained, makes it all important to ensure that the public has more channels for e-zwich services.

Mr Hesse said GhIPSS will continue to regularly engage with the agents and set up new ones in other locations so that the public would be well served.

GhIPSS has been setting up e-zwich agents in various parts of the country and will be in the Volta Region before the end of the year to identify and set up enterprises there. Enrolment of agents for the three northern regions is expected to take place in the early part of next year.