GHC51m Judgement Debt: ICC Throws Out Woyome

Alfred Woyome

The International Court of Arbitration has thrown out businessman Alfred Woyome’s suit against Ghana over the GHC51 judgment debt paid him in 2010.

In a statement addressed to Woyome and his lawyers Thursday, International court said ” The international court of arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce decided that this arbitration will not proceed article (6(4)); and fixed the ICC administrative expenses at $5000 which is covered by the non-refundable payment already made by the claimant”.

The Article 6(4) says “The arbitration shall proceed if and to the extent that the Court is prima facie satisfied that an arbitration agreement under the Rules may exist.”

The case, titled “Alfred Agbesi Woyome (Ghana) vs/ REPUBLIC OF GHANA (Ghana)” was Mr Woyome’s final attempt to defend the judgement paid to him by the state after the Supreme Court ruled last year that he received the money fraudulently.

The apex court ruled that Mr Woyome received the money from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for an invalid contract between the state and Waterville Holdings Limited in 2006 for the construction of stadia for CAN 2008.

Mr Woyome has, however, refunded GH¢4 million out of the total 51.2 million to state coffers.

Although he subsequently promised to pay the outstanding balance by quarterly instalments of GH¢5 million from April 1, 2017, he has reneged on that promise.

-Starrfmonline