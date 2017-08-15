Over GHC215k Misapplied By NYA – AG Report

Ras Mubarak – Former Boss of NYA

The 2015 Auditor General’s Report has indicted the National Youth Authority (NYA) over the misapplication of GHS215, 100.00.

According to the report, after the 2014 World Cup an amount of GHS450, 000.00 was released to the NYA secretariat as feeding grant for the Authority’s 11 Youth Leadership Skills Training Institutes across the country for the 1st term of 2014 academic year.

However, an amount of GHS234, 900.00 was transferred to nine institutions and part of the balance of GHS215, 100.00 disbursed as administrative cost to the Youth Leadership Institutions and regional secretariats and remaining GHS56, 400.00 “kept and used by the Authority without accounting for it.”

“This contravened Regulations 179(1&2) of FAR, 2004 (LI 1802) which states among others that a head of department may not authorize payment to be made out of funds earmarked for specific activities for purposes other than those activities,” said the report.

It, therefore, urged the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure that the Authority “accounts for the GHS56, 400.00 and the Executive Director duly sanctioned for misapplying a total of GHS215, 100.00.”

The revelation comes in the wake of several financial malfeasance in public institutions uncovered by the Public Accounts Committee since it begun sittings this month.

-Starrfmonline