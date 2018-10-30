Ghc10K On Food Was For 17 People Not 8 – Maritime Authority

Kwame Owusu,Director General of Ghana Maritime Authority

The Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Mr. Kwame Owusu, has dismissed claims that his outfit spent an amount of 10, 000 Ghana cedis on food for eight people.

According to him, the number of people was 17 and not eight as reported by the media adding that the cost of food covered a series of meetings held by the authority.

A memo leaked to the media last week revealed that on November 08, 2017, an amount GHc10, 652.05 worth of food was supplied to the authority by LUXE SUITES and HOTEL after a management and stakeholder meeting.

Another Memo on December 28, 2017, also revealed that GHc135, 125.00 was spent on food, drinks and music for staff during the end of year dinner party.

But addressing a press conference Tuesday, Mr Owusu said the memo was deliberately leaked to the media for mischievous purposes.

“For the record…the person who stole the documents was only doing it for mischief purposes…any academician will know that it cannot be eight people…we are about 17 people, even eight people cannot form a quorum for us to have a meeting.”

Mr. Owusu lamented that the information was put out for him to look bad in the eyes of the public.

The press conference comes a day after the Transport Ministry directed the Board of the Ghana Maritime Authority to investigate claims of financial malfeasance against the CEO of the authority, Mr. Kwame Owusu.

A statement signed by the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, in parts read that “My attention has been drawn to a number of allegations against the Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Mr. Kwame Owusu, which have gone viral on social media.

“As the sector Minister with oversight responsibility over the Ghana Maritime Authority, I wish to indicate that I have directed the Board of the Authority to investigate the allegations and report to me for necessary action.”

-Starrfmonline