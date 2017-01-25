Ghana’s Nuclear Power Reviewed

Boakye Agyarko – Minister Designate for Energy

Government is considering a potential role of nuclear power in the country’s energy mix to foster economic development which has stalled due to the lack of consistent power supply.

The Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was in the country upon the invitation of the government to review the Nuclear power infrastructure under the Ghana Nuclear Power Programme Organization (GNPPO), established to coordinate all preparatory activities related to the development of nuclear power.

The INRI Team after their eight-day visit concluded that Ghana has made considerable progress in the development of its nuclear power infrastructure with the establishment of effective mechanisms to involve a comprehensive range of national stakeholders in the relevant activities.

INRI team leader, Anthony Stott, a Senior Nuclear Engineer with the (IAEA’s) Nuclear Infrastructure Development Section said, the INIR mission reviewed the status of 19 nuclear power programme infrastructure issues using the IAEA Nuclear Energy Series Technical Report Evaluation of the Status of National Infrastructure Development.

Prior to the INIR mission, Ghana had prepared a Self-Evaluation Report covering all infrastructure issues using this evaluation methodology and submitted the report and supporting documents to the IAEA.

Ghana, which has safely operated a nuclear research facility for 22 years, has significant experience with the non-power application of nuclear technology, including in the medical and industrial fields.

The INIR team, comprising international experts from Germany, Morocco, South Africa and the United Kingdom as well as IAEA staff, highlighted areas where further action would benefit Ghana, including:

“Completion of all studies needed for the government to make a knowledgeable decision on a nuclear power programme, further assessment of its legal framework to ensure its adequacy for nuclear power, and preparation for the next phase of activities, including discussions with vendors and other potential partners,” he noted.

Benjamin Nyarko, Director General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission and Acting GNPPO Chairman, welcomed the outcome of the INIR mission.

“Ghana is committed to the careful step-by-step development of its nuclear power programme,” he said. “The gaps identified by the mission will be tackled in earnest to enable the country make a knowledgeable decision in 2018, as per its roadmap for nuclear power development.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri