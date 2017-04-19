Ghana’s Finest 22 Launched (FOREIGN)

High table members at the launch yesterday

Renowned sports events organizers, Primeval Media in collaboration with the Ghana @ 60 Years Committee, has launched a special Award scheme code named ‘Ghana’s Finest 22’.

Supported by F&B Group it sought to recognize and honour 22 of Ghana’s greatest footballers; from the Baba Yara’s era through the Mohammed Polos, Osei Kofis, Abedi Peles, John Mensahs, Stephen Appiahs to the current generation of Asamoah Gyans.

A committee comprising some of the country’s finest football students like Lepowura M.N.D Jawula, Kudjoe Fianoo, Karl Tuffour, Fiifi Banson and headed by veteran sports writer Ken Bediako put together the list .

In all, a list of 55 players (five for each position) has been selected, and will later be pruned down to a list of 22 players (two for each position) with the help of the general public via voting.

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah who was present at the launch expressed great joy at the initiative.

“I am very honoured and I never knew that I will get to this level one day. I’m happy that Primeval have taken up this initiative to honour those who have fought for the nation, and it is a very good thing they are doing,” said Appiah.

The general public can vote for their favourite players on short code 1458 on all networks.

The public holds a 40% stake in the selection process, while the Committee will have 60% stake in the selection of the final 22. The selected 22 players will then be rewarded during an awards gala dinner later in the year.

GOC president Ben Nonoo-Mensah, GFA vice President, George Afriyie, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Pius Hadzide pledged their respective outfits’ support for the initiative.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum