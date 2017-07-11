Ghana’s Doors Open For Good Businesses – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has challenged Ghanaian investors to take advantage of the business relations existing between Ghana and Sudan to make significant investments that would bring them appreciable returns.

Dr. Bawumia, who threw the challenge when he hosted the Minister of State at the Ministry of Investment of Sudan, Mr. Osama Faisal Elsayed Ali at the Flagstaff House, said such collaboration would offer opportunities to consolidate good political and diplomatic relations.

“I am happy about the Ghana-Sudan Expo which is ongoing and I hope the Expo shall strengthen the business relation between our two countries” Dr. Bawumia indicated.

The Vice President recounted the long-standing relationship between Ghana and Sudan, and expressed the hope that this could be taken higher.

“I encourage Sudanese businesses to invest in Ghana, while challenging Ghanaian businesses to build ever closer ties with their Sudanese counterparts.

“There are a lot of opportunities in Ghana. As you may have heard, the priority of the Nana Akufo-Addo government is to make Ghana the most business -friendly country in Africa” Dr. Bawumia added.

On his part, Mr. Osama Faisal indicated that Ghanaian businesses will be given special attention in Sudan to reciprocate the warmth and hospitality he and the business delegation he led to Ghana has received.

“Me and the delegation I came with have been treated wonderfully and wonder why more of my countrymen are not coming to Ghana” he added.

He indicated that the bilateral talks will give opportunities for business people from the two countries to discuss areas of cooperation and joint ventures.

The Ghana -Sudan Expo is slated for July 10-12, in Accra and would be held to introduce Sudanese and Ghanaian businesses and private corporations to tap into the huge business opportunities existing in the two countries.

The event is also to strengthen the good relations that exist between Sudan and Ghana which would promote and sustain mutually beneficial business partnerships.

The Ghana- Sudan Business Culture and Higher Education Expo is under the patronage of Ghana’s Minister of Business Development, Mohammed Awal Ibrahim.

-Starrfmonline