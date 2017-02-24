Ghana’s Cecilia Anim Awarded CBE By The Queen Of England

A Ghanaian-born nurse in the UK, Cecilia Anim, has been awarded a CBE, (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) by the Queen of England as part of her 2017 New Year Honours list.

2017’s honours were touted as most diverse ever in the almost 100-year history of the Order of the British Empire, with Ghana’s Cecilia Anim recognised as one of the prominent minority names. In an interview with Citi News she said, “I feel greatly honoured and humbled, and I feel that this honour that I received was for all nurses everywhere giving care to patients and making a difference in people’s lives.”

“It is an honour for everybody because I couldn’t have gotten there on my own. I had the support of my family, especially my husband, my children, my friends, my colleagues at work, who in their own ways contributed. Above all to God be the glory.” Cecilia Anim stressed the importance of upholding the professional integrity of nursing, as she advised nurses to do the best they can and “make sure the patient is safe in the care you are delivering and also respected.”

The New Year Honours were awarded as part of UK’s New Year celebrations at the start of January 2017. Cecilia Anim is currently based in Marylebone; and is the President of the Royal College of Nurses, a position she has held since 2014.

She was previously elected deputy president in 2010. Her election as the Royal College of Nurses President was a landmark moment, as she became its first black president.

She began her education at the St Ann’s Girls’ School before heading for Midwifery training at the Komfo Anokye Hospital, Kumasi, where she worked before moving to the UK and qualified as a nurse in 1977.

Cecilia Anim works as a clinical nurse specialist in sexual and reproductive health at the Margaret Pyke Centre in London, and specializes in family planning and other aspects of women’s health. She is noted as having some particular interest in menopause and public health issues.

