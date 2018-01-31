Ghana’s Brimah Shines In NBA

Brimah in action

Professional ranks, Ghana Center, Amida Brimah has seen his stock rise sharply following a consistent run of top level performances for Austin Spurs.

The Tudu-born player leads the NBA Gatorade League in blocks 32 games into the season; Brimah has recorded 2.7 blocks in the campaign.

Spurs teammate Matt Costello is ranked second with 2.3 blocks; Austin has ridden on the impressive interior combination to power its way to the Western Conference standings.

San Antonio, Spurs G League affiliate side has won 20 games this season and seven of the past 10; the team heads to tonight’s game against Reno Big Horns on a five game winning run.

Brimah’s mark is more impressive considering his minutes are fewer than members of the top four in the blocks category.

Coming off the bench for most parts of the campaign, the former University of Connecticut Captain has made the most of limited opportunities.

Amida held the same accolade coming out of Connecticut.

Basketballghana.com