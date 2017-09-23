Ghana’s Adoption Of Equidistance Accepted In ITLOS Judgement

The Special Chamber has accepted Ghana’s argument of adoption of equidistance method of delimitation of maritime boundary between it and Cote d’Ivoire.

It has accordingly rejected Cote d’Ivoire’s bisector line method of delimitation.

Cote d’ Ivoire’s claim that Ghana and its coastal lines are unstable has also been rejected by the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) reports Graphic Online’s Mabel Aku Baneseh.

The Special Chamber has however dismissed Ghana’s claim that there has been a tacit agreement between it and Cote d’Ivoire.

The Special Chamber is now considering where the boundary of the two countries starts and ends.

President of the Special Chamber, Judge Boualem Bouguetaia of Algeria is reading the Tribunal’s decision on the Ghana Cote d’Ivoire maritime boundary dispute.

Click on the link below to view or download the full judgement document:

ITLOS Judgement

-Graphic.com