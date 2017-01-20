Ghanaians Die InLibya

Victims of the atrocities being shephereded to an unknown location

Ghanaians, especially those in Berekum, Dormaa Ahenkro, Nkoranza and other towns in the Brong Ahafo Region, whose relatives have travelled to Libya in search of greener pastures, are extremely worried about the safety of their relations in that country.

Gory pictures of dead Ghanaians and other Africans in that country are currently circulating.

Sadique, a Ghanaian in Tripoli, last Friday said some Ghanaians and other people of African descent had been arrested, beheaded, adding that hundreds were chained and transported to unknown places.

He said some Libyans were searching for black people in ghettoes to be tortured and killed.

He therefore pleaded with Ghanaians, who intend to travel to Libya for greener pastures to rescind their decisions, saying “they can use their monies to trade at home rather than risk their lives.

The heads were severed with cutlasses. Others were severely beaten. The situation is dire and I am speaking from my hideout. I ask Ghanaians back home who have not heard from their brothers, sisters in Libya to call them to see if they are still alive.

Since the news broke out about the development, some local radio stations, including Moonlight Fm in Sunyani have been playing the voices, thereby sending shivers down spines of relatives in the region.

Some callers to the radio station therefore pleaded with President Nana Addo to intervene in matter.

From Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani