‘Ghanaians Are Relying On You’

Paa Kwesi Fabin

Black Starlets head Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has told his side in plain words that Ghanaians will accept nothing but a win in today’s game against India. Kick-off is 2:30pm.

The national U-17 soccer side faltered in their second Group game against USA; which has put intense pressure on them to win at all cost to progress in the competition.

Coach Fabin admitted the pressure on the team following last Monday’s defeat, but has told the media that he has been in talks with his charges to relax and give their best shot due to high expectation back home.

He said “I have told them Ghanaians are relying on them to win and progress; they know what is at stake, so they are combat ready for Thursday’s game. What happened on Monday is behind us now.

“Indeed, we are under pressure to win. We wanted to avoid this situation by beating the Americans, so we created a lot of chances but things did not go the way we expected.

“It has now become critical for us to win at all cost and get the qualification.”

Ghana, with three points began brightly with a 1-0 win over Columbia, but failed to maintain their winning form against the Young Yanks.

Meanwhile, Starlets injured defender Abdul Razak Yusif has joined his teammates in camp after being discharged from hospital yesterday.

Fortis Escort Heart Hospital doctors in New Delhi confirmed the youngster suffered no head injury after he clashed with American captain Josh Sargent in Ghana’s 1-0 loss on Monday.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum