Ghanaian Shines At World Model Contest

Prince Ibrahim

Ghanaian model Prince Ibrahim raised high the flag of Ghana in Benidorm, Spain, where he placed second at the 2017 edition of the Costa Blanca Fashion Week/Model of the World competition.

The modeling event which took place from May 11 to 13, 2017 brought different models from around the world on one stage.

Prince, a native of Tijou in the Northern Region, was a first-timer at the competition and earned Ghana the first runner-up position in the male category amongst the over 20 countries like the USA, Mexico, Venezuela, Sri Lanka, Dominican Republic, Spain, Armenia, Japan, Equatorial Guinea, Philippines, Latvia, among others. In addition, Prince earned Ghana first place in the best male catwalk category.

The Costa Blanca Fashion Week/ World Model of the Year 2017 male category went to Venezuela, which came with the trophy and $10,000. The second runner-up in the male category went to Mexico.

In the female category, Ghana’s representative, Gisela, missed out on the top three positions but earned high commendations on the finale night. Sri Lanka, Armenia and Canary Islands placed winner, first runner-up and second runner-up respectively.

The Costa Blanca Fashion Week/ Model of the World competition brings together top models around the world of the year under review to compete for the model of the year top prize of $10,000 in each of the male and female categories.

As a result of his participation in and the network of contacts he built during the competition, Prince has been chosen to be a member of the organising team for the next edition of the Costa Blanca Fashion Week / Model of the Year competition in Spain in 2018.

Prince will also be taking part in fashion shows in Thailand, Dominican Republic and Kenya later this month and in early June. Prince and Gisela’s participation in the Costa Blanca Fashion Week / Model of the Year 2017 was facilitated by their able manager, Lisa. Prince has further emphasized the enormous support extended to him by Mr Greg of Nallem Clothing, Brommon and Chadda, Ophelia of Ophelia Crossland, KOD, Kofi Gyedu and Stephen Appiah, former Black Stars captain.