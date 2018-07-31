Ghanaian Player Freed… After A Year Jail Term

Kwame Bonsu

Ghanaian footballer, Kwame Bonsu, has been released from prison after he was charged for raping and assaulting his wife a year ago.

The player who was initially jailed for two years had his sentence reduced to a year and ten months.

But after just a year, the midfielder, who played for Gafle has now been freed and could return to playing football.

Information gathered before his conviction indicated that, a Swedish woman named, Maria Magnusson, framed up and decided to find a way to grab a final booty from the Ghana midfielder, Kwame Bonsu.

He first met her in 2014 when he was playing in the southern Swedish city of Mjölby. They married the following year.

A few months after the wedding, he signed a transfer to the town of Gävle, located about 300 kilometres away from Mjölby.

The victim said the rape and beatings took place in the couple’s apartment during an evening in November 2015 when he had refused to let her out.

Bonsu repeatedly denied the charges, but testimony from his wife’s relatives led the court to believe the victim’s version of events. Ghanasoccernet