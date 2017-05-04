Ghanaian Models To Feature In World Pageant

Gisela Emefa Gagakuma

Two internationally acclaimed models, Gisela Emefa Gagakuma and Prince IB, will represent Ghana at the International Best/Male Model of the World competition which will be held in the Spanish city of Alicante from Friday, May 5 to Monday, May 15.

While in Spain, the models will also take part in the Costa Blanca Fashion Week, which will feature the works of several prestigious designers at the Oscar Espala auditorium in the city of Benidorm.

An initiative of Sukier Model International, the International Best World Model Competition which chooses male and female models of the world, attracts the attention of the mass media around the globe.

Awards will be given under various categories to both male and female models. Indeed, they will be offered contracts with a prestigious modelling agency and will be promoted all over the world.

A former Miss Africa, Gisela Emefa is an international model and pageant girl. She has represented Ghana in four international competitions since 2012. These include Model of the World (China), Miss Intercontinental (Germany) and Beauty Queen Universe (Spain).

Currently the CEO of TM Model Management in Accra, Prince IB was adjudged the model of the year for 2014 and 2015. He has participated in the Durban Fashion Show (South Africa), FIMA (Niger), Glitz Fashion Week (Ghana) and fashion shows in other parts of Africa.

Supporting designers include Ophelia Crossland, Agatha Moreno, Hall of Peters, Linian, Nallem Clothing and Body Fuel GH.