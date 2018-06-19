Ghanaian Film ‘Azali’ Endorsed By Hollywood Filmmaker 

Ama K

A new Ghanaian film titled ‘Azali’ has reportedly been getting endorsements from persons, including those from Hollywood, even before it hits the big screens in Ghana.

Among them is one Professor Eric Sample of Champlain College in the United States of America, who has described the yet-to-be released film as an Academy Award-winning film.

The professor, who is also a filmmaker, made the comments after he sat down with Dr Francis Gbormittah of Theatre Studies, University of Ghana, to review the film.

“I think it’s like Academy Award-winning international current film festival level material,” he was quoted to have said.

He, however, advised the filmmakers to tighten the edits during the climatic moments of the film, adopt a different approach to the colorisation and re-score certain portions of the film.

‘Azali’ is produced by Ananse Entertainment and directed by Kwabena Gyansah.

It stars Asana Alhassan, Adjetey Anang, Akorfa Asiedu, Peter Richie, Ama K. Abebrese, Mohammed Halfix, Emmanuel Nii Quaye (Striker), among others.

It will be Ama K’s first film after rumours of her becoming a mother.