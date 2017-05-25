Ghanaian Curriculum Producing Intelligent Criminals – Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong

The Christian Council of Ghana has hailed government’s consideration to have the mission schools returned to the Churches which once had control over them.

Most of such schools at the senior high school (SHS) level belong to the Roman Catholics, Presbyterians, and Methodists.

Speaking on JOYNEWS’ news discussion program PM Express on the MultiTV channel, the General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong explained that the aim is to strengthen the moral fibre of the society, which he fears is fast declining.

He said considering the curriculum that the Ghana Education Service is currently running, a lot of subjects are thrown into the mix to excite the Ghanaian student.

Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong said no attention is paid to the moral development of the children.

“We are producing intelligent Ghanaian who are smart to take a huge chunk of money which is supposed to go into health, education etc and share among themselves.

“Sadly, we are having more of that and it is not only with one political party, but all of them. Contractors under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) are all the same,” he said.

He said the focus must be the kind of knowledge passed on to the Ghanaian in at all levels of education so that “moral formation is part of the curriculum.”

Parents, family, the church and society as a whole he said must also step up to the plate to add up to what students get from schools.

“We are not paying much attention to morality in our schools so what that means is that we are producing intelligent criminals,” he noted.

Dr Opuni said attention must be paid to the moral formation ethics of Ghanaian children and the products of the various educational institutions.

-Myjoyonline