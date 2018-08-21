Ghanaian Actress Honoured In Hollywood

Lina Prior in blue dress for the award

A five-year-old Ghanaian-Swiss actress, Lina Prior, has been receiving applause for winning an award at the just-ended ‘The Celebrity Experience’ (TCE) at Universal Studio in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The young talent was awarded ‘TCE Best Kid Commercial Look’ during the award night for her excellent performance in the seven-day talent programme.

Lina name first came into the limelight with a lead role in TCE UK edition when she was four years old and another lead role in TCE LA at the age of five.

‘The Celebrity Experience’ is an interactive talent programme for emerging young actors. It gives an opportunity to hopeful stars to film a scene on set with Hollywood director, takes a back-lot tour of a movie studio, participates in workshops with celebrities, producers and directors and even walk the red carpet.

This year’s event was graced by actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens, who shared her breakthrough story with the young actors.