President Robert Mugabe

President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe says President Nana Akufo-Addo delivered a ‘deep’ speech when he spoke at Ghana’s 60th Independence Day parade held last Monday.

The 93-year-old leader said the speech had undertones of a President who finds a lot of inspiration from Ghana’s first president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Ghana’s 5th President, Nana Akufo-Addo at the 60th-anniversary parade in Accra dedicated at least six pages to run through Ghana’s struggle for independence.

The 73-year-old president was particular to renew the limelight on the efforts of the likes of John Mensah Sarbah, Joseph Casely Hayford, J.W. Sey, J.P Brown.

He eulogised two market women Dede Ashikisham and Akua Shorshorshor, famous market queens, who financed Kwame Nkrumah and the nationalist movement from their successful businesses.

But his speech has attracted criticisms from pro-Nkrumah elements who accused the president of trying to present a revised history that elevates members of his political tradition over Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

During his interaction with journalists at his Tang Palace in Accra a day after the celebrations, President Robert Mugabe who was one of invited guests to witness the Independence Day celebration on March 7.

President Robert Mugabe said he finds some of Nkrumah’s qualities in President Akufo-Addo.

Mugabe has a well-documented connection with Ghana where he came to teach and married his first wife, Sally Hayfron.

Ghana’s leading role in the pan-African struggle played an important role in shaping Mugabe, the freedom fighter.

From 1958 to 1960 Mugabe attended the Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute in Winneba. Mugabe has said that it was during his time in Ghana that he finally embraced belief in Marxism.

He also began a relationship with Ghanaian woman, Sally who worked at the college and shared his political interests.