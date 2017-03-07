President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe who witnessed the early days of Nkrumah’s presidency also shared some thoughts on Ghana’s independence-winning political party, the Convention People’s Party (CPP).

He said the CPP, an inspiration to other African countries during the independence struggle is about to suffer extinction.

The veteran freedom fighter lamented, the cruelest act in Ghana was the overthrow of Kwame Nkrumah and wondered if the Ghanaian still has the spirit of the country’s first president that helped it secure political independence from British rule.

-Myjoyonline