Ghana Without Aid Possible’

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Lady Julia Osei Tutu commissioning the new MBU at KATH

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in the ability of Ghanaians to develop the nation beyond aid, given the numerous natural and human resources.

According to her, a people united with the common purpose for the common good are all that the nation needs for it to be developed, intimating that Ghanaians are better together and capable of solving challenges faced by the country.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new Mother & Baby Unit (MBU) at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi on Friday, the first lady stated that the project which was fully funded by contributions from Ghanaians had taught her a lesson that gender, tribe, political affiliation, age and economic status do not matter.

This, she noted, had convinced her that the dream of Ghana beyond aid by her husband, President Akufo-Addo, is highly possible.

“We look forward to a day when Ghana sits at the negotiating table as worthy partners and from position of strength. That is the president’s dream and it is also my dream and the dream of many Ghanaians who buy into the vision,” she indicated

Mrs Akufo-Addo pledged her commitment to work with people for them to live a life as truly strong independent people.

The new MBU, which was completed in five months, is made up of maternity, neonatal and paediatric intensive care units.

It is expected to address the high mortality rate as result of insufficient space and equipment in the old maternity block.

The new facility, with a total built area of 2,722 square metres, will allow staff and patients adequate space for different types of procedures.

The first lady indicated that “I stand here a fulfilled woman; I stand here a grateful mother, and proud of my people. We did it by coming together as a people. We have provided a place where our mothers can receive care and dignity with all due respect to people who give us lives and future generation.”

“When I saw the documentary, I said that we are better than this. I was outraged. From all over the country, there was an outpouring of indignation. They were the things that we have done to ourselves – the vulnerability of our mothers and children that exposed our vulnerability as a people. That was when I knew that we needed to act.”

She said two fundraising activities in Accra and Kumasi, in collaboration with the Multimedia Group, galvanized the whole country, and that the outpouring of anger changed to outpouring of contributions.

She described the facility as a world-class one, most importantly the fact that it is the only green hospital in Africa that is certified by World Bank and I FC.

Mrs Akufo-Addo indicated that she believed Ghana needed to go green in the construction of public facilities, as this will save the nation money over the long term and help preserve the environment.

“I’m truly proud of the work of the contractors, Africa Building Partners. The Sustainable Development Goal Three enjoins us to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. This includes taking steps to lower maternal and infant mortality rates,” she posited

She added that it is her hope that project like this together with the needed interventions would help the nation to achieve its mortality goals.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KATH, Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso, expressed the joy for the commissioning of the facility, which he indicated was made possible through the intervention of the first lady and her partners.

“With the completion of this project, the expectations of the board of this hospital ably chaired by Ambassador Nana Effah-Apenteng, Omanhene of Bompata Traditional Area, and indeed that of the general public are that maternity, neonatal and paediatric care shall improve remarkably henceforth,” he pledged.

Dr Owusu-Danso acknowledged the need for the hospital to justify the huge investment made in the project through improved clinical outcomes and the consequent reduction in maternal and neonatal mortality.

The occasion was graced by Lady Julia, wife of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, ministers of state, other government functionaries and diplomats.

