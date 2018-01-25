‘Ghana Will Get To Gold Coast In Good Time’

Adjei-Baah

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elvis Adjei Baah, says that Ghana will have at least 21 days of pre-competition training before the start of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Ghana will compete in 12 disciplines at the games which will run from April 4 to 15 and already, officials of the Sports Ministry and the National Sports Authority are in Australia to have a first-hand view of the facilities and venues.

And according to Elvis Adjei Baah, the contingent of athletes will be in Australia in good time for the games.

“Ghana is going to be at the games three to four weeks ahead of the Commonwealth Games. This arrangement is a pre-games exercise which will help the athletes acclimatise and get a feel of some good facilities close by.

“This is because, looking at the games calendar, the main games village will not open until the start of the games.

“There have been meetings between us as a country and the International Games Secretariat to ensure that things go well,” he said.

Meanwhile, the country’s boxing team is camping in Cape Coast getting in shape for the Commonwealth Games.

10 boxers and four trainers have been working together in the last few weeks for the games in Australia. Citionline