Ghana To Host Africa Tourism Leadership Forum

Catherine Afeku, Minister of Tourism

The Ghana Tourism Authority, in partnership with Africa Tourism Partners, South Africa, will host the Africa Tourism Leadership Forum & Awards at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on August 30 and 31.

The African Tourism Leadership Forum is a Pan-African dialogue platform that brings together key stakeholders from African’s travel, tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors to network.

The forum will serve as a platform to share insight and devise strategies for sustainable travel and tourism development across the continent while enhancing brand Africa equity.

It also is aimed at providing a platform for innovative leadership dialogue to drive sustainable growth in Africa’s tourism economy.

Some of the speakers and panelists to feature at the summit are Gillian Saunders, advisor to the Minister of Tourism, South Africa and former Deputy CEO of Grant Thornton; Judy Kepher-Gona, executive director, Sustainable Travel and Tourism Agenda (STTA), Kenya; Miller Matola, CEO, Millvest and Director, Africa Tourism Leadership Forum; Jacinta Nzioka, director of marketing, Kenya Tourism Board; Frank Murangwa, director of destination marketing, Rwanda Convention Bureau; Rudi Van Vyver, Dr. Kobby Mensah, lecturer, University of Ghana Business School, Ghana; Tim Harris, CEO, Wesgro, Cape Town, South Africa, among others.

The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) will host a tourism CEOs’ breakfast at the Marriot Hotel on August 30 whilst the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku, will deliver the keynote at the event.

The Africa Tourism Leadership Forum & Awards will serve as a gathering of leaders to dialogue, recognise innovation and celebrate progress. It will again serve as a single voice, unified and advocacy platform for Africa’s tourism leaders to put a spotlight on the continent’s tourism economy.