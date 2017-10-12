Ghana Shut India Out In FIFA U-17 World Cup

Ghana’s Black Starlets inflicted a heavy 4-0 defeat on India on Thursday in the final Group A game of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

It was a high-tempo beginning as the hosts clearly sent a message of picking their first points at a global soccer tournament.

They had lost their first games to USA and Colombia – though ending their second game on a high with their first goal at a men’s football tournament.

Starlets’ captain Eric Ayiah, however, proved that the West Africans were among the favourites of the tournament, finding the back of the net before the break.

Seven minutes into the second half and Ayiah’s low drive into the bottom corner gave the two-time champions a commanding lead.

Substitutes Richard Danso and Emmanuel Toku put the icing on the cake for the 2017 African U-17 Silver medallists after they scored in quick succession a few minutes to the end.

Danso scored in the 86th minute while Toku scored in the 87th minute.

The win sees Ghana top Group A though on the same points with Colombia and USA.

The two American nations played in the other final group game but it was the South Americans who bossed it.

They emerged triumphant after beating the Norther Americans 3-1.

Ghana, Colombia and USA all progress to the Round of 16.

-3news