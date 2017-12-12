Ghana Showing Signs Of Economic Recovery – German Prez

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Statistical data available to Germany indicates that Ghana, over the last 11 months, is on a strong path to economic recovery and development, visiting German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has observed.

Addressing a joint press conference by the two Presidents held at the foyer of the Flagstaff House after holding bilateral talks, President Steinmeier said the policies of the current government is clearly beginning to impact positively on the economic landscape of the country.

He pledged his country’s continued support in the area of education, small scale enterprise development and renewable energy to ensure that the current economic restoration ongoing in Ghana is sustained.

On his part, President Akufo Addo said Ghana is looking forward to a much deeper relationship with Germany. He welcomed the pledge by the German President for increased assistance to Ghana in the renewable energy sector.

A bilateral reform partnership was signed between Germany and Ghana in the presence of both Heads of State after the two leaders addressed the joint Press Conference.

The reform partnership will focus on channelling resources for the development of the renewable energy sector of Ghana. The Finance Minister of Ghana Ken Ofori Atta signed on behalf of Ghana and the Secretary of State at Ministry of Economic Cooperation of Germany, Friedrich Kitschelt, signed on behalf of Germany.

-Starrfmonline