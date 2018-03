Ghana Rugby Schools International Women’s Day Celebrations – Accra, Ghana

You are looking at a team that symbolises true love and passion for and dedication to Ghana Rugby.

To the President of GARA (Mr Abdul-Aziz Issah), Rafatu Inusah (Ghana Rugby Women’s Representative), Mr Amuzuloh Salim (Coach & Development Officer) and their team of ladies, “Well done on an extraordinary International Women’s Day Schools Festival held on 8 March 2018 in Accra Ghana!”