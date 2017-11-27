Ghana Rugby Championship Introduces Women’s League In Historic Matches

The Ghana Rugby Championship (GRCC 2017/18) kicked off in Cape Coast on Saturday 25 November 2017 with the first official Women’s Sevens GRCC in the history of Ghana Rugby.

Four women’s teams, Conquerors Ladies, Cosmos Buffalos Ladies, Griffons Ladies and Dansoman Hurricanes Ladies, competed in the first match day to eventually become the 2017/18 GRCC Women’s Sevens Champions on 17 February 2018.

The first match was played between Cosmos Ladies and Conquerors Ladies which ended in a 0-0 draw. Dansoman Ladies beat Griffons Ladies 5 to 0 in the second women’s sevens match.

According to Rafatu Inusha, Board Member: Women’s Representative of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), it was a great day for all teams.

“We saw a very challenging display by Dansoman Ladies when they were playing against Griffons Ladies. It was their very first time playing Rugby, and they defended and attacked well, even though their ball handling was not flowing, but in time they will be good to go,” Inusah said.

Inusah continued to say, “I am pleased because every team played with excitement and were all happy with the opportunity given to them.

This initiative will encourage other women to get on board with rugby and also get a chance to play for the National Team.”

Match officiating for the Women’s Sevens matches were handled by Ernest Amewu and Benson Nortey Botchwey.

The President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby, Mr Herbert Mensah, said that this historic event will go down as one of his administration’s biggest achievements since taking office on 5 June 2014.

“From the very first strategic blueprint in 2014 the development of Women’s Rugby was placed close to the top of the long list of challenges. This introduction of an official Women’s Sevens Championship is the first step of great things to come for Women’s Rugby in Ghana and indeed in the West African Region,” Mensah said.

In the Men’s 15s Club Championship eight teams started the road to Championship, namely: Pool A – Conquerors Sporting Club, Accra Rugby Club, Dansoman Hurricanes RFC and Griffons RFC. Pool B – Dennis Foundation SC, UCC Spartans RFC, Western Cheetahs RFC, and Lions RFC. Two teams, Cosmos Buffalos RFC and Stallions RFC had a bye weekend and did not play.

Although it is early days Conquerors lead the 2017/18 GRCC table with five points after beating Dansoman Hurricanes 31 points to 0. The match was officiated by Clement Dennis.

In the second Pool A match Accra Rugby Club (13) beat the Cape Coast team Griffons (5) by 8 points to deny the home team a bonus point. The match referee was Ishmael Adamah.

In Pool B matches Dennis Foundation triumphed by beating Lions 10 to 0 while UCC Spartans beat their local Cape Coast rivals Western Cheetahs with a narrow 5 to 3 margin. The two matches were respectively officiated by Prince Odoom and Ernest Amewu.

The second match day of the 2017/18 GRCC will take place on Saturday 2 December 2017 in Cape Coast at the Robert Mensah and Accra Sports stadiums. The Women’s Sevens matches will all be played in Cape Coast.

MEN’S 15s RESULTS

POOL A

Conquerors 31 – 0 Dansoman Hurricanes

Accra Rugby Club 13 – 5 Griffons RFC

POOL B

Dennis Foundation 10 – 0 Lions

UCC Spartans 5 – 3 Western Cheetahs

WOMEN’S 7s RESULTS

Conquerors 0 – 0 Cosmos Buffalos

Dansoman Hurricanes 5 – 0 Griffons

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referees: Ishmael Adamah, Clement Dennis, Ernest Amewu, Prince Odoom and Benson Nortey Botchwey. Assistant Referees: Kobby Asenso Brobbey

SCORERS

Tries: Yusif Jalilu (2 Conquerors), Penalty Try (Dennis Foundation), Daniel Kakraba Koka (1 UCC Spartans), Mohammed Rabiu (1 Conquerors), Jason Dzata (1 Conquerors), Andre Hammond (1 Conquerors), Kelvin Bosomtwe (1 Griffons), Eric Tettegah (1 Accra Rugby Club)

Try and Penalty Conversions: Mohammed Rabiu (3 Conquerors), Nathaniel Darlington Addy ( 3 Accra Rugby Club), Dominic Smith (1 Dennis Foundation), Iddrisu Umaru (1 Western Cheetahs)