Ghana Rocks Presents ‘The Bhim Concert’

Stonebwoy

The Burniton Music Group, in collaboration with the Multiple Concepts Group, parent company of Charterhouse Productions Ghana, has announced a special end-of-year music concert on the latter’s celebrated annual December 27 event – Ghana Rocks- titled ‘The Bhim Concert’.

Headlined by Stonebwoy, the show which is slated for Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) will also see performances from Nigerian-born songwriter, hip-hop artiste Cynthia Morgan, reigning Ghana Music Awards Best Female Vocalist of The Year MzVee, Samini, Kofi Kinaata, Jupita, Rudebwoy Ranking from Bullhaus Entertainment, Luther, Ebony and a lot more.

In 2007, Charterhouse Productions introduced a groundbreaking musical concert to celebrate various musical acts. As the years went by, the concert grew to incorporate Ghanaians and other artistes who are making impacts globally. Fast forward 2016, it is the most anticipated musical concert every December 27, headlining the biggest and most relevant music acts from Ghana, Nigeria and the UK, all on one stage.

The show has featured top acts, including E.L, Sarkodie, Samini, Fuse ODG, Tinchy Stryder, Chipmunk, Donae O, Tim Westwood, Yemi Alade, Mzvee, DJ Black and a lot more.

Unlike the previous years that had a host of UK-based Ghanaian acts performing, this year’s Ghana Rocks will be largely a local affair.