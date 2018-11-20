Ghana Receives Accolades In Morocco

The Chief Imam’s representative in a disc ussion with a member of the organizing group

At the recent Pan African Humanitarian Summit in Rabat, Morocco, President Akufo-Addo was praised by organisers of the programme over the many feats he has chalked up since assuming power.

The National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Sharubutu’s representative at the programme, Huzaima Osman, received an award on behalf of the cleric which was awarded by the organisers in collaboration with the Moroccan Ministry of Culture and Communication. The award was in recognition of the cleric’s humanitarian activities.

Also at the programme was Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah – the Aviation Minister – who used the opportunity to explain the President’s ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda.

“Following her submission, I couldn’t count the number of commendations Ghana attracted,” Huzaima said.

“Ugandans, Moroccans and Kenyans at the programme recommended the flagship initiatives of the President to the rest of the continent. They were excited about the creation of 100,000 jobs through NABCO and the boosting of the capitation grants which received copious mention in Ms Cecilia Dapaah’s speech”, he added.