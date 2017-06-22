Ghana Is Ready For Big Things – Bawumia To China Bank

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has challenged the investor community to take advantage of Ghana’s competitive advantages, especially within the West Africa sub-region, to make significant investments that would bring them appreciable returns.

The Akufo-Addo government, Dr Bawumia indicated, is looking for “significant investments to do big things” and is putting the necessary legislative and policy framework in place to ensure the private sector thrives in a business-friendly environment.

“The six-month old Akufo-Addo government is committed to transforming Ghana’s economy, ensuring macro-economic stability and managing our resources efficiently. We need significant investments to do big things, and any investor will find in us a partner committed to ensuring a win-win situation”, Dr Bawumia stated when he called on the President of the China Exim Bank, Mr Liu Liange in Beijing, China.

The Vice President, who is on a four-day official visit to the People’s Republic of China, is leading a delegation of ministers and businessmen to the Asian country in a quest to deepen diplomatic and economic ties as well as create opportunities for Ghanaian businesses to form partnerships with their Chinese counterparts.

This visit is at the invitation of the Chinese government, and it is the first high level official state visit to China since the New Patriotic Party took office in January this year.

Speaking to the leadership of the China Exim Bank, Dr Bawumia proposed a strategic partnership between the China and Ghana Exim banks to facilitate the acquisition of machinery for the ‘One District One Factory’ programme, as well as the various infrastructure projects outlined in the vision of the NPP government.

On his part, Mr Liu Liange indicated that, the Chinese Exim Bank’s confidence in Ghana is reflected in the fact that the country has received the largest amount of money from the bank in Africa for projects such as telecom and agriculture.

“The bank also stands ready to help Ghana in the area of high speed railway, aviation, industry, manufacturing and the other priority areas for the government of Ghana,” he assured.

While in Beijing, Dr Bawumia is expected to hold bilateral talks with the Chinese Vice President, Li Yuanchao, at the Great Hall of the People.

Ghana’s Vice President will also meet Chinese leaders including Mr Yu Zhengsheng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese Political Consultative Conference.

Dr Bawumia is further billed to attend the China-Africa Industrial Capacity Cooperation-Ghana Promotion Conference.

The Vice President, who was accompanied by a government delegation including the Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo Maafo; Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen; Mr Joseph Ghartey, Minister for Railways; Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister for Transport; Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources; Charles Adu Boahen, Deputy Minister for Finance; Mohammed Amin Adam, Deputy Minister for Energy; Mohammed Habib Tijani, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs; Mrs Gifty Ohene Konadu, Coordinator of the ‘One District One Factory’ initiative and Reginald Yofi Grant, Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, will also meet with the Ghanaian community in China and brief them on happenings back home.

A number of Ministers are also expected to sign cooperation and project agreements with Chinese companies.

Bawumia returns to Accra on Sunday June 25, 2017.

-Starrfmonline