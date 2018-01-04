Ghana, Qatar Sign Deal

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Ghana and Qatar have signed a number of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The signings took place on Christmas Eve when the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, visited Ghana.

At the Peduase Lodge, President Akufo-Addo and Sheikh Tamin focused on strengthening the bilateral relations between Ghana and Qatar.

They mainly touched on investment, security, youth and sports development.

A number of MoUs and agreements were also signed between top government officials and some officials that accompanied the Emir of Qatar.

In the area of investment promotion and protection, an agreement was signed between Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey and the Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdul Raman.

Minister for Aviation, Cecilia Dapaah and Jasim Bin Seif Al- Sulati, the Qatari Minister for Transport and Communications, also signed an Air Service Agreements on behalf of their respective countries whilst an MoU on cooperation in youth development between the two countries was signed by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah and Salah Bin Ghanim Al-Ali, Qatar’s Minister for Culture and Sports.

A similar MoU on sports development was also signed between Asiamah and Al-Ali on behalf of their respective countries.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent