Ghana Pitch Camp In Addis Ababa

Black Stars

The Black Stars of Ghana will begin official camping on Monday, September 3 in Addis Ababa – Ethiopia ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.

Head coach of the team, Kwesi Appiah named an 18-man squad for the tie and the players are expected to report on the said date as the Black Stars seek to continue its good start to the qualifiers.

Ghana will play Kenya on September 8 in Nairobi.

The Black Stars top group F of the continent’s qualifiers for next year’s nations cup after beating Ethiopia 5-0 in the opener in Kumasi last year.

Coach Appiah dropped captain Asamoah Gyan as well as the Ayew brothers, who have been out of his squad since the World Cup qualifier draw against Congo in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, there is a return for Kwadwo Asamoah after four years of national team football exile. The Inter Milan star makes a return to Appiah’s squad since playing for the Black Stars at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil 2014.

Belgium based striker, William Owusu of Royal Antwerp is the only new addition to the squad as Emmanuel Boateng of Levante misses out through injury.