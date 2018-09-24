Ghana Open Golf Pulls Crowd

Officials and winners in a pose

The 85th Ghana Open Golf tournament was greeted with hundreds of golfers across the nation and beyond at the Tema Country Golf Club over the weekend.

Ghana Golf Association (GGA) president Mike Aggrey described the two-day event as remarkable taking into account its two-year gestation period, and the fact that it assembled crack golfers.

The GGA boss said “I will say it’s been a huge success considering its two-year absence and the fact that it drew crack golfers from across the country. The health benefits far outweigh the expenditure in putting such a competition together. I must commend you all for turning up in your numbers.”

He added “New rules designed to help golfers would soon be introduced, I would like to commend corporate Ghana, particularly Gold Fields, for headlining this prestigious event and also appeal for others to follow suit in subsequent competitions.”

Single handicapper, Alfred Kwame (5) with a gross of 144 over two days emerged top in the men’s Group A Scratch category. He beat Frank Avorsey four strokes, while Sampson Assorgbah finished third with 150 gross.

Bin Tang with 139 net reigned in the men’s Group A handicap event with EK Ocansey and Michael Acheampong following with 142 net apiece respectively.

Albert Agbo grossed 172 to win the men’s Group (Scratch) event, while Augustine Mensah with 152 net won the ultimate in men’s Group B handicap category.

It was Mona C. Lamptey,149 gross, playing on handicap (9) who won the ladies Group A Scratch event with Jessica Tei (172) and Leticia Amponsah Mensah (162) following in that order. Elizabeth Aku Yabah (160 net) won the ladies handicap event.

Agnes Adams won the ladies Group B Scratch event with 148 net. Pamela Atila picked the ultimate prize in the ladies Group B Handicap with 188, while Helen Appah, 195 gross followed.

Tafo’s Frank Kumako left the course with the Juniors’ first prize.

The event received sponsorship from Gold Fields Ghana and supported by IMG, Johnnie Walker, Hollard, Silver Star Auto Limited, Shop n Save, Brand Mania, Societe Generale and Prudential.

From The Sports Desk