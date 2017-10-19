Ghana Nails Niger For Quarters

Black Starlets

Two goals- one from the spot and the other a thunderous strike was enough to secure Ghana’s Black Starlets a place in the quarter final yesterday.

The Paa Kwesi boys scored in both halves through skipper Eric Ayiah, who converted perfectly from the spot few seconds before recess.

Ghana restarted looking well composed but peaked in performance particularly in midfield and attack, resulting in a second penalty, but Ayiah was not lucky the second time as the Nigerien goalkeeper Khaled Lawali stretched full length to punch the ball away.

But another goalscoring chance came the Starlets way and substitute Richard Danso demonstrated gross brilliance with a thunderous strike.

The Nigerians hardly probed the Ghanaians’ well composed rear.

Ghana will take on reigning African champions, Mali this Saturday for the quarters.

Coach Fabin commended his team for the win and indicated he was plotting for Mali’s fall.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Mumbai, India

Courtesy: MOYS