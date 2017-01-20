Ghana Music Week Festival Soon

Mzvee

The fourth edition of the Ghana Music Week Festival (GMWF) being organised by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is scheduled to take place in Accra in March this year.

The main objectives of the celebration include creating the industry’s biggest platform to harmonise activities of the artistes, promoting Ghanaian music at home and abroad, as well as bringing key stakeholders together to support the cause of Ghanaian music.

The Ghana Music Week Festival will recognise and reward stakeholders who have contributed to the growth of the industry.

The weeklong event will showcase the different genres of Ghanaian, music as well as the various arts on the local and international fronts, including complementing and enhancing the teaching, learning and growth process of the music industry and the creative sector as a whole.

As part of the Ghana Music Week celebration, all radio, television stations and entertainment facilities in Ghana will be encouraged to play mainly Ghanaian music.

Some of the activities for this year’s celebration include a day’s workshop for the stakeholders in the industry, awards night dubbed ‘Ghana Music Honours’ to reward individuals and organisations who have contributed to the growth of the music industry in Ghana, and a musical concert dubbed ‘All-Star Live’ will be also held.

Last year’s event witnessed performances from music stars like Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, Samini, Nigeria’s Patoranking, Guru, MzVee, Jupitar, Episode, Obaapa Christie, Noble Nketsiah, among others.

It was sponsored by MTN, with support from Club Beer, GCB Bank, Kasapreko Alomo Bitters, Vita Milk, Sensodyne Toothpaste, Alisa Hotel, Viasat One TV, TV3 and other media partners.

By George Clifford Owusu