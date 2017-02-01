Ghana Music Week Festival Launched

Knii Lante

The fifth edition of the Ghana Music Week Festival has been launched at a colourful ceremony held at the Alliance Française in Accra.

The objectives of the festival, according to MUSIGA, are to promote and market Ghanaian music and bring key stakeholders together to support the cause of Ghanaian music.

The Ghana Music Week Festival is a seven-day music festival held annually in Ghana in March.

As the industry’s biggest platform bringing together artistes, stakeholders, the media, decision/policy makers and music users, it coincides with Ghana’s independence day (March 6) each year.

The launch of this year’s event attracted a large number of stakeholders in the creative arts industry, personalities from the business community and a section of the media.

The launch ceremony also witnessed live musical performances from music icons such as Ben Brako, Jupitar, Koo Ntakara, Knii Lante, Fatau Keita, Nenebi, the Tesaa and Aayalolo Cultural Troupes.

Major highlights for this year’s event will include performances in comedy, fashion, stands for vending, products sales and exhibitions at the Independence Square from March 10 to 12.

Entry is free for the general public.

Aside the festival, there will be a cross communication of cultures through music at the International Expo & Honours and a major seminar at the British Council on March 5.

Speaking at the launch, Obour promised a more effective royalty collection and job creation for the music industry players this year.

The MUSIGA president, therefore, appealed to corporate Ghana, institutions and organisations to support the Ghana Music Week Festival to achieve the objectives.

In a speech read on behalf of Tourism Minister-designate Catherine Afeku, she pledged the ministry’s full participation and support for GMW 2017.

“I am aware of some of the major concerns that have engaged the attention of practitioners and stakeholders in this sector, including the need for the immediate passage of the Creative Industries Bill which will give the appropriate legislative framework for the operations of the sector.

As you may be aware, the manifesto of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo has captured the aspirations of the creative arts and we intend to address those issues comprehensively,” she said.

By George Clifford Owusu