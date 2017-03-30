Ghana Music Awards UK Slated For Sept. 9

Eric Nii Tetteh aka DJ Alordia

The organisers of the Ghana Music Awards UK 2017 have disclosed that this year’s edition of the award scheme will take place on September 9, 2017 at The Splash Gaumont Palace, formerly Dominion Centre, The 9 Broadway Woodgreen, London N22 6DS.

As the stakeholders in the music industry await the official launch of this year’s event to announce the list of nominees, nominations have been opened and collation of entries has started.

The organisers of the event, Alordia Promotions, at a press conference urged stakeholders to send in entries of songs and albums that were released during the year under review – April 2016 to April 2017- to be considered for awards.

They also announced that nominations for this year’s edition of the awards will officially be closed on May 30, 2017.

This year’s Ghana Music Awards UK which is being organised to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to Ghana’s music industry is expected to attract a large number of stakeholders, including international artistes from UK, Ghana, Nigeria, United States, among others.

A number of top Ghanaian music stars have been invited to perform at the event.

The award ceremony will have a total of 28 categories which include African artiste of the year, best club DJ of the year, gospel song of the year, gospel artiste of the year, new artiste of the year, music producer of the year, best music video of the year and a host of other categories.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alordia Promotions, Eric Nii Tetteh, revealed that a number of measures have been put in place to make the awards ceremony a memorable one.

He reiterated his outfit’s commitment to promoting the showbiz industry as a whole for economic development.