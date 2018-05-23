Ghana Music Awards UK 2018 Launched

Organisers at the press launch

The third edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK has been launched in Accra.

The launch ceremony, which was held at the Erata Hotel, was attended by a number of industry stakeholders, including Socrates Safo, Director of Creative Arts, as the guest of honour.

Artistes like Ded Buddy, Yaw Sarpong, Francis Adjei, Patience Nyarko, Kumi Guitar, among others, were also present at the event.

The ceremony also attracted some of the previous award winners.

The organisers of awards scheme, Alordia Promotions and Westcoast Promotions, revealed that the third edition of the awards will be held on October 6 in the United Kingdom.

According to the organisers, the aim of the awards is to market Ghanaian music on the world music market.

Nominations, according to organisers, which will be opened on May 30 and the deadline for the submission of nomination forms for this year’s event is June 30, 2018.

In a speech, Socrates Safo promised that his outfit and the Tourism Ministry will support the event to make it a success.

There were performances from artistes like Kwaku Afful and an upcoming Afro-pop artiste, Maame Esi.