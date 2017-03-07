Ghana Misses Out At AMVCAS

Yvonne Okoro

Ghana did not shine at the 2017 edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCAs), as the country’s movie industry failed to pick an award at the African event which was held in Lagos over the weekend.

Hopes that beautiful Ghanaian actress and producer Yvonne Okoro’s ‘Ghana Must Go’ will save Ghana as the only movie nominated from Ghana did not materialise.

Months ago, Yvonne had called on Ghanaians to vote for her to win, as the award ceremony is based on voting.

According to her, Ghanaians love to praise but they barely support when it comes to voting.

Her movie got six nominations for Ghana at the fifth AMVCA, but it didn’t pick a single award, an indication that, indeed, Ghanaians did not vote as the award-winning actress envisaged.

‘Ghana Must Go’ got nominations in Best Director category for Frank Rajah, Best Actor In Lead role category for Blossom Chukwujekwu, Best Supporting for Nkem Owoh and Kofi Adjorlolo and Best Art Director, Tony Prince Tomety, but none got enough votes to win.

The 2017 AMVCA event was held at the Convention Centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on Saturday, March 4.

Funke Akindele won two awards, while the Trailblazer Award went to Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama and Chika Okpala, aka Chief Zebrudaya, took home the Industry Merit Award.

The movie titled ‘76’ stole the show with five awards, winning Best Movie, Best Actress, Best Costume Designer, Best Art Director and Best Director.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: fdee500@yahoo.com)