Ghana Misses Out At 2017 MOBO Awards

Ghana could not pick an award at the just-ended Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards in the UK.

The country’s hope at the award ceremony were Michael Owusu Addo, known in music circles as Sarkodie, Eugy, a UK-based Ghanaian musician and Juls, a British-born Ghanaian producer, DJ and musician, who were nominated in the Best African Act category alongside Nigeria’s Davido, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal and Wizkid.

But Davido won the category, leaving Ghana with no award.

Ghana lost that category two years in a row after Fuse ODG won the same category in a row from 2013 to 2015.

This year’s MOBO award was held in Leeds at the First Direct Arena in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, November 29 2017.

Nigerian artiste Wizkid beat Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B and others to win the Best International Act Award at the just-ended Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards.

British hip-hop artiste Stormzy, who was the big winner at the 2017 MOBO awards, swept three awards — best male artiste, best grime artiste and best album.

The MOBO Awards was established in 1996 by Kanya King and Andy Ruffell and is held annually in the United Kingdom to recognise artistes of any ethnicity or nationality performing black music.

In 2009, the awards ceremony was held for the first time in Glasgow. Prior to that, it had been held in London. In 2011, the ceremony returned for a second time to Scotland. It then moved to Leeds for the first time in 2015.

Samini was one of the earliest MOBO winners from Ghana. He won the Best African Act African category in 2006.