‘Ghana Meets Naija’ Launch Tuesday

shatta wale

The seventh edition of West Africa’s biggest music concert, ‘Ghana Meets Naija’, will be launched in Accra tomorrow.

The organisers, Empire Entertainment, say the launch will take place at the Kokomlemle corporate offices of uniBank.

Some known local names in the arts and entertainment industry are expected to be in attendance, while other foreign ones will join in.

Excitement is already building up over what is expected to be a huge show this year. Empire Entertainment has promised a uniquely golden concert look and feel this year.

In its seventh year, the ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ concert is the biggest concert in Ghana that brings together artistes from Ghana and Nigeria to a night’s celebration of music.

Usually oversubscribed, it has over the years hosted the likes of Wizkid, The Mavins headed by Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and a tall list of A-list artistes.