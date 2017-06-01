‘Ghana Meets Naija’ Goes To UK

Bola Ray

The maiden edition of ‘Ghana Meets Naija UK’ will take place in London on August 25, 2017, Empire Entertainment has disclosed.

The concert which is expected to attract over 5,000 Ghanaian and Nigerian music fans from in UK and other African nationals will be held at the 02 Arena, London.

It will witness awesome performances from celebrated and award-winning artistes from both Ghana and Nigeria, with support from guest artistes from UK and USA.

The maiden edition of the ‘Ghana Meets Naija UK’ is aimed at taking Ghanaian and Nigerian music to another level.

According to the organisers, the full list of performing artistes from both countries will be unveiled at the official launch of the event in London in July.

Also to be unveiled at the event will be interesting packages, including souvenirs, put together by the organisers and sponsors for music lovers who will attend the event.

“Many are expectant about ‘Ghana Meets Naija UK’ and industry paddies have put it as the biggest thing to happen on the music scene in UK. It is all about unification and brotherliness within the spirit of having fun with our Nigerian brothers and sisters. We have a lot in common and there is no better way to express that than through a concert,” Bola Ray, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Empire Entertainment, said.

By George Clifford Owusu