‘Ghana Meets Naija’ Concert Soon

This year’s edition of Ghana’s biggest musical concert, ‘Ghana Meets Naija’, will be held on Saturday, May 27 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The concert, according to organisers, is aimed at celebrating what the two countries have in common as neighbouring countries, and not a battle for musical supremacy.

This year’s event which is expected to attract a large number of music stakeholders on the African continent will bring together the best of Ghana and Nigeria’s music industries to celebrate African music.

According to the organisers, the list of the artistes from Nigeria and Ghana billed for the event will be unveiled at the launch of the event to be held soon.

Also to be unveiled during launch will be the numerous exciting packages put together by the event organisers and their corporate partners for music lovers who will attend the event.

The concert which is being organised by Empire Entertainment is largely regarded by many music lovers as a musical showdown of sorts to establish supremacy between two countries whose musical trends have continuously influenced and rivalled each other in every way.

Over the years, ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ has been known as the platform for the biggest artistes in both Ghana and Nigeria to share one stage and thrill music lovers from both countries.

By George Clifford Owusu