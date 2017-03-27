Ghana Marks World Down Syndrome Day

The sixth World Down Syndrome Day has been marked under the theme: ‘My Voice, My Community’.

The day which has been set aside to enable people with Down syndrome to speak up, be heard and influence government policy and action and to be fully included in the community has grown from a humble beginning to become a globally celebrated event to increase awareness of the syndrome.

The day is also used as an opportunity for advocacy activities and events aimed at raising public awareness and creating a single global voice for the promotion of the rights and well-being of people with Down syndrome.

Commemorating the day in Ghana, Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso North and Chairman of the Parliamentary Selected Committee on Health, Augustine Collins Ntim, urged his colleague MPs to join in the Down syndrome advocacy activities.

He further urged them to consider the establishment of child development centres in every constituency to provide support to children with Down syndrome and other related disorders and make them useful to society.

“There is the need to educate people on such disorders and establish child development centres to deal with the abnormalities but it must not be the responsibility of the government but all citizens,” he stated.

Down syndrome is a congenital disorder arising from a chromosome defect, causing intellectual impairment and physical abnormalities such as short stature.

The abnormalities also include low muscle tone, loose joint as well as broad facial profile including flat face, small ears, slanting eyes, small mouth and protruding tongues.

Statistics shows that 40 percent of those born with the disorder have cardiac-related complications. The United Nations on December 19, 2011, declared 21st March of every year as World Down Syndrome Day.

The day was first observed in 2012 and it was designated for member states, relevant organisations of the UN and other international organisations, civil society and private sector to raise public awareness and educate people on the disorder.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri