Ghana Marks International Children’s Day

Otiko Afisa Djaba

Ghana is joining the rest of the world today to commemorate the 2017 edition of the International Children’s Day.

The stakeholders have been asked to ensure the protection and promotion of the rights of all children in the country.

Celebrated on June 1 each year, International Children’s Day 2017 marks the 91st global celebration of the rights and wellbeing of children residing in different parts of the world.

The day is observed to appreciate children’s role in shaping the future of different communities globally.

The annual celebration is in line with the adoption of the United Nations (UN) Declaration of the Rights of Children on November 20, 1958.

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba, in a statement to announce Ghana’s preparedness to hold the celebration today, indicated that “as a nation focused on sustainable development, there is the need for Ghana to attach importance to the rights of children, including their right to life, health, education and protection from violence and discrimination.”

On the wellbeing of children in the country over the last 60 years, the Gender Minister observed that “Ghana has come a long way in achieving these goals. Education vary across the country, the government has taken steps to improve the educational experience with the introduction of ‘Free Basic Education’ and the School Feeding Programme.”

“The ‘Free SHS’ programme is also set to be implemented in September this year, and it is aimed at easing the burden on parents so as to encourage them to educate their children to enable them complete with the best in the world,” she said.

According to the Minister, the ministry has in accordance with its mandate to protect and promote the rights of children, developed two policies: the Justice for Children Policy to protect children who come into contact with the law, and the Child and Family Welfare Policy, a landmark document heralding a reformed child protection system in Ghana, which is fully aligned with national and international principles.

“As a minister and mother, I am deeply concerned about the future of our children, especially those living in extremely poor households with no access to quality education and healthcare, and I remain committed to reaching out to these children,” Afisah Djaba declared.

By Melvin Tarlue