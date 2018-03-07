Ghana Launches Timber Trade Portal   

Benito Owusubio, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

The Forestry Commission, in collaboration with Civic Response, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has launched a public portal (www.ghanatimbertransparency.info) to help monitor and curb illegal logging.

Albert Katako, Head of Programme at Civic Response, indicated that the portal is an interactive one that provides information on the various logging permits, timber companies and their operations.

He was speaking at the launch held at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre last Thursday.

It also covered the type and number of timber products exported from the country and periodic reports that are generated on timely basis.

The portal, he said, has a complete electronic Ghana Wood Tracking System (GWTS), which forms the complete database of information on timber production processes in Ghana.

“This timber portal draws inspiration from Article 16 of the VPA and Regulation 76 of the recently passed, Timber Resource Management and Legality Licensing Regulation 2017 (LI 2254), which commits the Forestry Commission to proactively share information on forest management with the public.”

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusubio, lauded the introduction of the GWTS, saying it was a perfect way to check licences with their dates and know the destination of export.

“We would be able to know even the total volume of timber exported and the Wright holdings.”

According to him, “The process, in its entirety, is a step that improves good governance where details of players in the industry would be laid bare for the purposes of due diligence.”

Chris Beeko, Director of Timber Validation at the Forestry Commission, said the introduction of the portal would boost transparency in the industry.

“The LI 2254 would help promote responsible timber trade, controlling illegal trade and logging through the constant availability of credible information on the platform,” he said.

James Parker, BVRIO Associate in Ghana, said BVRIO’s main duty is to connect sellers and buyers of legal and certified timber products across the world.

He said “the portal will enhance due diligence and demonstrate the transparency and credibility of Ghana’s legal assurance scheme.”

By Emmanuel Kubi