Ghana Launches Food Security Project In March

Josephine Agbeko addressing the press. With her are executives of EBAFOSA

Ghana is set to launch its version of the all-inclusive pan-African framework on food security on March 3, this year.

The Ecosystem Based Adaption for Food Security Assembly (EBAFOSA) established under the auspices of the United Nations Environmental Programme is launching the initiative in collaboration with the Ministries of Food and Agriculture and Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

The event, according to EBAFOSA, will be held at the University of Ghana, and it is expected to bring together key stakeholders in all areas – public and private, to collaborate in developing and implementing policy solutions to upscale Ecosystem Based Adaptation – driven agriculture and its value chain improvements toward ensuring sustainable inclusive growth in Ghana.

Communications Director at EBAFOSA Ghana, Josephine Agbeko, who addressed journalists at the Accra International Press Centre on Monday, explained that the pan-African framework promotes volunteerism in the agricultural sector with the aim of ensuring food security for citizens across Africa.

“We recognize the potential of the increasing the number of youth and their capacity to transform our country through innovative volunteerism and entrepreneurship if we develop a less bureaucratic environment for them and integrate private sector support and investment to startups and innovative SMEs,” she said.

Ms. Agbeko said that climate change has negatively affected the Ghanaian economy through agriculture.

According to her, “It is time to make this known to everyone. It is now becoming very common to find almost everyone complaining about the hotness in temperature, especially in Accra.”

About EBAFOSA

EBAFOSA-Ghana is the Ghanaian chapter of the all-inclusive pan African policy framework and platform.

It seeks to tackle food insecurity, climate change adaptation and mitigation, ecosystems degradation and poverty in Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue