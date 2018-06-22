‘Ghana Is Making Progress Under Akufo-Addo’ – US Professor

President Nana Akufo-Addo

A Ghanaian Professor domiciled for years in the United States of America has lauded the progress taking place in Ghana under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Professor Jarjisu Sa-Aadu Chester Philips believes Ghana has come a long way in the relatively short time since the Akufo-Addo presidency began, and it is important to tell the story, especially someone who has lived for decades outside Ghana and has found it difficult to permanently relocate due to the absence of efficient systems and service delivery.

“I am so very proud of the dramatic, positive change that is occurring in Ghana. It is such a wonderful feeling. I am very proud to be a Ghanaian” Prof Jarjisu Philips, who is a Professor of Finance at the Tippie College of Business, University of Iowa, USA, stated when he spoke to this reporter.

While he has been pleasantly surprised by the changes occurring every day in Ghana arising from the implementation of forward-looking policies and programmes, Prof Philips singled out the Driver and Vehicle Licencing Authority (DVLA) for high praise due to the “speed and efficiency” on display at the Authority, after he “finally decided to have a driver’s licence from the land of my birth.”

Professor Jarjisu Sa-Aadu Chester Philips

“I got to the DVLA office and was told I can get the licence in a few minutes after I provide supporting documents for my application, including my driving history in Iowa. I thought it was the usual talk with no action. I provided them a bit late, and the machine had a slight challenge but I was still given a temporary licence and asked to come the following day for the original one.

“The next morning, before I could even dress up and come to town, I had a call from the DVLA office informing me that my licence was ready for pickup. Amazing! This is unheard of in Ghana. This Government is really doing a marvellous job,” a still visibly, pleasantly, surprised Prof Philips declared.

The Business Professor urged his colleagues in the diaspora, who have been put off in the past by the absence of the systems and processes they are used to in Ghana, to consider coming back home to contribute their knowledge and expertise to the efforts of the Nana Akufo-Addo to move Ghana to the next level of her development agenda.

“We (Ghanaians in the diaspora) want to come and help, but we do not want to dissipate our energies chasing for the basic things. This (efficient driver’s licence acquisition) tells us it is possible. We used to say it only happens in US, but now it’s happening in Ghana. I want to thank the President and his Vice and acknowledge what they are doing.”

Prof Philips has already began contributing his quota. In the few weeks since he arrived in Ghana, he has spent several days at Ashesi University as an external examiner, and spent time in Tamale with the Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies exploring ways to help the University focus on its core mandate.

-Peacefmonline