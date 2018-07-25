Ghana Is Behind You …Dr Kofi Amoah

Dr Amoah (4th R. seated) with his team and the Princesses

FIFA/CAF Liaison Team chief, Dr Kofi Amoah has given the Black Princesses assurance of the nation’s backing ahead of their World Cup campaign in France next month.

And backing his words with action, the businessman gave each member of the playing body and the technical team a token of $100 from his pocket.

He said the gesture was to urge them on for the tournament and that they should concentrate on how to bring honour to themselves and the nation. Dr Amoah promised that their purses (bonuses) and kit would be taken care of.

“Do your best in France to make Ghana and yourselves proud, don’t worry about your bonuses, Ghana, government and myself are behind you.

“We have demonstrated as a nation that we have what it takes when it comes to football, so I want you to ride on that to excel in France. Don’t be afraid of any country, you can make it, go all out,” said Dr Amoah.

Skipper of the side, Sandra Owusu Ansah, promised Dr Amoah and his team that they (Princesses) have vowed to return home with the ultimate silverware. She thanked the team on behalf of her colleagues for the visit and gesture.

According to the Liaison chairman, the team is expected to fly out of the country to France on Monday, all being equal; cancelling the original itinerary of flying via Spain early this week.

Ghana will face host France in the opening game on August 5 and are housed with Netherlands and New Zealand in Group A.

From Kofi Aduonum, Prampram