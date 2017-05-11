Ghana Football Business Expo Launched

Ebo Appiah, Project Consultant (L) Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah and Augustine Arhinful, Project Ambassador at the launch yesterday

A golden door of opportunity has presented itself to the football, business and tourism fraternities in Ghana.

The Expo is a trade exhibition that precedes the Ghana-USA international friendly in Hartford on July 1 and Ghana-Mexico in Houston on June 28.

And with a simple but purposeful theme “Beyond Football”, the event will provide a unique platform for Ghana to market Ghana as an investment destination in Africa among the USA corporate world.

Project Consultant, Ebo Appiah at the launch yesterday pointed out that “…It will also be a perfect platform for local businesses in Ghana to receive international recognition and establish personal contact with investors.”

Trade Head, US Commercial Service, Tyrnena Holley said that “The expo presents an opportunity for strengthening business relationships between Ghana and USA.”

She added that “It is aimed at promoting Ghanaian businesses on the international market, by creating an opportunity for business partnerships between the two countries before and during the match.”

Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Pius Enam Hadzide and representatives of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) pledged their full backing for the forthcoming event.

Few weeks ago, the event was successfully launched in Houston, USA.

The event has also received support from RGG Sports, Puma, Ministry of Business and Development, DTRT Apparel, World Trade Centre, Accra, Ghana-Houston Chamber of Commerce, Ghanaian American Journal, American Chamber of Commerce, Ghana and US Commercial Service, Accra.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum