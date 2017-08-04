Ghana Faces No Known Terror Threats – Gov’t

Mustapha Hamid

The government has discounted suggestions that the country faces imminent threats of terrorism.

This comes after some members of the public expressed anxiety over security alerts and notices shared by some Embassies and High Commissions in the country.

The Canadian Embassy in its security alert to its citizens visiting Ghana said that, “there is a threat of terrorism. Terrorist targets could include shopping malls, government buildings, public areas such as bars, restaurants, hotels and sites frequented by Westerners. Be aware of your surroundings in public places.”

On other crimes, it said, “pick-pocketing, purse snatching and attacks by individuals on motorbikes are increasing in Accra and its surroundings, including areas around the High Commission of Canada. Violent crimes have also increased, including armed robbery. Be aware of your surroundings and avoid walking alone or displaying signs of wealth. Home invasions are on the rise. Affluent areas in Accra where foreigners live are targeted and some thieves carry firearms.”

But a statement signed by the Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid said “the alerts are only standard cautions and do not represent any specific known terrorism threats to the Nation.”

He said the country will identify and caution the public on the possibility of a terror attack through its collaborating effort with International allies.

“Through collaborative and intelligence sharing arrangements with International Allies, the nation’s security agencies will be aware if there is a known threat in the offing.”

He, therefore, urged the public to remain calm saying “the National faces no known terror threats at the moment and remains safe.”

The Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had earlier asked the government to officially state its response to the warnings issued by both the United Kingdom and Canadian governments.

Mr. Ablakwa on Eyewitness News indicated that he found it “quite curious that our government was silent on this threat and there is no alert levels being spoken of.”

